Is AI the Most Pressing Issue of Our Time?

I sat down with Dave Rollo, a long-time Bloomington city council member with a background in biology and policy, who has spent the last few years studying the risks of advanced AI. We talk about why AI poses an existential threat, not only to our society, but to our continued existence as a species. Dave breaks down why top experts are genuinely frightened, and why the rest of us should be too.

Dave brought a resolution to the Bloomington City Council calling on officials at all levels of government to acknowledge these risks and impose a moratorium on artificial general intelligence development until there is certainty that the technology will align with human values and well-being. Right now, no such certainty exists.

We discuss the challenges of slowing this development, what individuals can do to raise awareness, and why one of the most impactful actions right now may be opposing data centers in your own community.

Dave illuminates the threats of this complex technology without jargon, making it accessible to anyone. By the end of this conversation, you may find yourself agreeing with Dave that this is the most pressing issue of our time.

Find Dave:

Dave welcomes further discussion on this issue. He can be contacted via the Bloomington City Council Website

Additional Resources:

Websites:

The Center for Humane Technology

Pause AI

Recommended Reading: If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies (NYT Bestseller) by Eliezer Yudkowsky and NateSoares.

Podcasts:

John Sherman For Humanity

AI Risk Network Podcast

Diary of a CEO Podcast Interviews with AI Experts:

Tristan Harris interviewed by Chris Williamson

Eliezer Yudkowsky interviewed by Chris Williamson

Nate Soares (co-author of If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies) interview with Nate Hagens

Suggested Film: The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptomimist

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For the entire scoop on CrowdHealth, here’s the link to my very informative interview with their CEO Andy Schoonover.