Robyn Stylman on Breast Cancer and Charting Her Own Healing Path

I recently invited my good friend Robyn Stylman to talk with me about how she navigated the treatment landscape after her breast cancer diagnosis. Robyn had already experienced how alternative treatments could heal, so when her diagnosis came, it was natural for her to look beyond the conventional playbook. We discuss how she researched and put together a personalized care plan using many different healing modalities rather than opt entirely into the allopathic standard of care protocol. She decided to be an active participant in her healing, researching all possibilities and using her instincts to guide her to what her body needed to be healthy.

Along the way, Robyn decided to study some of the healing methods she discovered and is now a practitioner helping friends and family on their own paths to better health.

It takes courage and quite a lot of effort to forge an alternate treatment path when faced with a scary diagnosis. Robyn’s experience illustrates how claiming your agency and doing just that is in itself a powerful healing modality.

Dislcaimer: This episode is not meant to be medical advice. It is one person’s experience with a breast cancer diagnosis.

Find Robyn Stylman:

On Substack: Robyn Stylman

On Instagram: Robyn Stylman

Resources suggested by Robyn :

Tend the Terrain Website by Nasha Winters

Recommend books by Nasha Winters: The Metabolic Approach to Cancer and Mistletoe and the Emerging Future of Integrative Oncology

Believe Big (lots of resources)

Integrative Metabolic Practitioner Directory

How to Starve Cancer

Chris Beat Cancer

Radical Remission

Book recommendation: Tripping Over the Truth: How the Metabolic Theory of Cancer is Overturning One of Medicine’s Most Entrenched Paradigms by Travis Christofferson and Dominic D’Agostino

Biofield Tuning (not for active cancer, but for general health)

Learn more about CrowdHealth:

I recently stopped purchasing health insurance and opted into CrowdHealthinstead. Check it out at JoinCrowdHealth.com

If you join, use code JONI to get a discount on your first three months of membership. There are no enrollment periods, so you can join any time. If you are tired of supporting the broken, consumer-hostile system of health insurance, check out CrowdHealth.

For the entire scoop on CrowdHealth, here’s the link to my very informative interview with their CEO Andy Schoonover.