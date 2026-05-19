Dr. Meryl Nass on the Farm Crisis

My guest today is Dr. Meryl Nass, a physician, researcher, and one of the wisest voices I know on the forces shaping our health, our food supply, and our liberty.

We dig into the American farming crisis and the government policies that have hurt rather than helped independent farmers, and that appear to be putting our national food security at genuine risk. Meryl explains how federal farm programs have been captured by agribusiness, leaving behind the 98% of farmers who are small operators. We cover the many pressures driving farms into unprofitability, including a stunning statistic: between 2017 and 2022, 20 million acres of harvested cropland went fallow and 142,000 farms — 8% of all American farms — went under. Meryl also gives an update on the Farm Bill that just passed the House. It’s mostly bad news, but there are a few silver linings worth knowing about.

We then turn to the Ebola and Hantavirus outbreak headlines. Meryl gives her honest assessment of actual risk versus manufactured fear, and why she believes these stories may be serving a much larger agenda around WHO power and global health governance.

We close with something I really needed to hear: how Meryl stays grounded, purposeful, and optimistic in the middle of all of this. I think you’ll find it as inspiring as I did.

Find Dr. Meryl Nass

On Substack: Meryl’s CHAOS Letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Find Meryl on Children’s Health Defense: CHDTV (Dr. Nass is on every other Tuesday and the last Thursday of the month)

New Hampshire Farm Bill: HB 396

Learn more about CrowdHealth:

I recently stopped purchasing health insurance and opted into CrowdHealthinstead. Check it out at JoinCrowdHealth.com

If you join, use code JONI to get a discount on your first three months of membership. There are no enrollment periods, so you can join any time. If you are tired of supporting the broken, consumer-hostile system of health insurance, check out CrowdHealth.

For the entire scoop on CrowdHealth, here’s the link to my very informative interview with their CEO Andy Schoonover.