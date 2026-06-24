The Hidden Cost of AI: How Hyperscale Data Centers are Transforming Indiana

There is a massive data center buildout exploding across America, and Indiana has become one of the industry’s biggest target locations. I invited Ben Inskeep, Program Director of the Citizens Action Coalition, to talk about the rapid expansion of hyper-scale AI data centers and what it means for local communities.

Ben reviews the huge energy and water demands of these facilities, the tax incentives and public subsidies attracting them to Indiana, and the pressure they’re placing on the electric grid and water supply. Ben also explains how recent legislation has attracted and accelerated development and what these projects reveal about the intersection of the tech industry, politics, and economic development.

Whether you live in Indiana or not, this conversation is relevant because data centers seem to be popping up all over the country at breakneck speed.

Ben Inskeep on X

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