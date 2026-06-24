Joni McGary Talks with People

Joni McGary Talks with People

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The Hidden Cost of AI: How Hyperscale Data Centers are Transforming Indiana

Ben Inskeep explains the subsidies, utility costs, water demands, and political decisions driving one of America's fastest-growing data center markets.
Joni McGary's avatar
Joni McGary
Jun 24, 2026

There is a massive data center buildout exploding across America, and Indiana has become one of the industry’s biggest target locations. I invited Ben Inskeep, Program Director of the Citizens Action Coalition, to talk about the rapid expansion of hyper-scale AI data centers and what it means for local communities.

Ben reviews the huge energy and water demands of these facilities, the tax incentives and public subsidies attracting them to Indiana, and the pressure they’re placing on the electric grid and water supply. Ben also explains how recent legislation has attracted and accelerated development and what these projects reveal about the intersection of the tech industry, politics, and economic development.

Whether you live in Indiana or not, this conversation is relevant because data centers seem to be popping up all over the country at breakneck speed.

Ben Inskeep on X

Citizens Action Coalition

Citizens Action Coalition Data Center Information

Donate to Citizens Action Coalition

Learn more about CrowdHealth (and ditch your health insurance)

I recently stopped purchasing health insurance and opted into CrowdHealth instead. Check it out at JoinCrowdHealth.com

If you join, use code JONI to get a discount on your first three months of membership. There are no enrollment periods, so you can join any time. If you are tired of supporting the broken, consumer-hostile system of health insurance, check out CrowdHealth.

For the entire scoop on CrowdHealth, here’s the link to my very informative interview with CrowdHealth CEO Andy Schoonover.

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