You Will Own Nothing: The Rise of Technocracy

Most people have never heard the word "technocracy" and yet it may be one of the most important forces shaping our lives. I asked Patrick Wood, the world's foremost living expert on technocracy, to give us a Technocracy 101 lesson. Patrick has spent five decades researching this topic, and after reading his latest book, The New Economics of Technocracy: You Will Own Nothing, I was pretty bowled over by the depth of what he's uncovered.

Patrick takes us through the history of Technocracy, how the Trilateral Commission has advanced it, and how the Gaza Rebuild is a live test case for technocratic governance. We talk about how you can fight it by opposing data centers in your own community.

It’s a huge topic that needs much more discussion than a single hour. Patrick’s excellent Substack and his books are great sources of additional information. Links are in the show notes.

Find Patrick Wood:

Patrick Wood’s Technocracy News on Substack

Books by Patrick Wood:

Technocracy News Website

On Amazon

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