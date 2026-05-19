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Dr. Meryl Nass on the Farm Crisis
The collapse of family farming, the (negative) impact of government policy on Farmers, and what the Ebola and Hantavirus headlines are really about
May 19
•
Joni McGary
64
14
11
1:18:15
3/11: Viral Takeover
Sonia Elijah's factual accounting of how a pandemic was declared, a narrative was locked in, and dissent was silenced
May 12
•
Joni McGary
17
7
4
1:12:12
Is AI the Most Pressing Issue of Our Time?
Bloomington City Council Member Dave Rollo Makes the Case
May 5
•
Joni McGary
3
3
2
1:16:47
April 2026
Robyn Stylman on Breast Cancer and Charting Her Own Healing Path
When the allopathic "standard of care" didn't feel right, Robyn designed her own integrative plan.
Apr 28
•
Joni McGary
and
Robyn Stylman
4
2
2
1:05:02
What Ayahuasca Taught This Doctor That Conventional Medicine Couldn't
Dutch physician Lisa Bennink on COVID, ayahuasca, and why she stopped practicing medicine to start healing herself and others
Apr 14
•
Joni McGary
11
2
3
1:11:13
They branded it "Biosolids". It's Sewage.
Paula Yockel Exposes the Federal Rule Quietly Poisoning Rural America
Apr 8
•
Joni McGary
8
10
1:25:52
Homeopathy: What It Is and How It Works
The 200-year-old healing system that starts with doing no harm
Apr 1
•
Joni McGary
and
Sarah Thompson
11
2
3
1:15:12
March 2026
The Problem is the Policy, Not the People
Rev. Forrest Gilmore on Homelessness, Deinstitutionalization, and Finding the Divine in the People We Walk Past
Mar 24
•
Joni McGary
14
3
2
1:15:04
Did We Trade a Civil Rights Movement for a Political One?
Debbie Lerman on how COVID resistance — a genuine civil rights uprising — may have been absorbed, neutralized, and rebranded
Mar 10
•
Joni McGary
and
Debbie Lerman
48
46
10
1:20:58
The Tale as Old as Time
Cultural historian Tom Harrington on paradox, power, and the necessity of finding beauty in dark times
Mar 3
•
Joni McGary
11
4
1:13:46
February 2026
Josh Stylman on the Nature of Our Reality
Mind control, mental sovereignty, and the practice of considering any idea without necessarily believing it
Feb 24
•
Joni McGary
63
16
6
1:14:21
Parables from the Pandemic: Mark Oshinskie on Storytelling and Living with Gratitude and Joy
On trusting what you observe first-hand over what you are told.
Feb 17
•
Joni McGary
and
Mark Oshinskie
57
28
10
1:03:50
© 2026 Joni McGary
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