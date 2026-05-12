I was honored and delighted to speak with independent investigative journalist Sonia Elijah about her remarkable book 3/11 Viral Takeover: On March 11, 2020, a Pandemic was Declared and Our World Changed Forever.

Elijah has written something truly unusual — a book that is packed with sourced and well-documented facts yet reads like a real thriller. She painstakingly details the pandemic simulations that came before COVID, the suppression of the lab-leak theory, the censorship apparatus that was up and running just two weeks after the pandemic was declared.

We talk about what happened, the treachery that went on behind the scenes, and how the Covid response laid the groundwork for censorship, digital surveillance, and control going forward. The systems remain in place to be built upon during the next crisis, whatever it might be.

Everyone should have this historical record on their bookshelf. I really can’t recommend it enough.

Find Sonia Elijah:

Buy the book: 3/11 Viral Takeover (and get some copies for your friends!)

Website: SoniaElijah.com

On Substack: Sonia Elijah Investigates

On X: https://x.com/sonia_elijah

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